Hickory & Rhodhiss – September 2018

With the summer winding down the fishing will start picking up again on Lake Hickory and Lake Rhodhiss, but we’ve got to get through September. This will be the hardest month of the year to catch striper but things will get better if you’ll stick it out. It’s still going to be hot and fish are going to be slow so first thing in the morning is the best time to be out there, and if you’re lucky enough to get a overcast morning you really need to be out there. I’m going to be looking for the coolest water I can find in the lake. After finding that if I don’t know where fish are I’m going to troll bucktails to locate fish. After locating fish I’ll set down on top of them and get out the downlines loaded with live shad and hold on. Doing this in the right areas you can catch fish up until 9 to 10 o’clock most days but the real fun will begin next month so get ready!!

