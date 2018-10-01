High Rock, Badin – October 2018

October is a month of change on the Yadkin River lakes. As the water temperature cools most species of fish will be moving up into shallow water. They can be very active during this time of year and may aggressively chase a lure or bait.

Largemouth bass will be moving into the shallows and orient around structure such as docks or downed timber. Spinnerbaits and shallow crankbaits (Rapala Shad Raps, Strike King KVD’s, etc.) work great for fishing this type of structure. Small creek channels can hold a lot of nice bass this month. The fish may be anywhere in the cove from the back of the cove to the mouth. Don’t overlook small pieces of wood or stick ups. These may not look like much but I have seen one small piece of wood hold several lunker largemouths. Keep a rod equipped with a good topwater bait handy. Bass will often school up in small to medium size schools chasing shad this month. They can drive the bait fish to the surface at any time but this usually occurs in the early morning or late evening hours. The Heddon Zara Spook works great for catching schooling largemouths that are near the water surface.

Shad, the primary forage fish on the lakes, will begin moving into shallow water as the water temperature begins to drop in late September. They will follow the usual migration patterns, usually underwater creek channels. Crappie will move with the shad. Fishing the mouth of major creek arms in the lake as the temperature begins to cool a little from the summer heat can be very productive. Slow trolling around this area is a great way to catch some slabs. A small 1/16oz jig head with either a minnow or small jig body works good. The best color jig will vary with the water clarity. Kalin’s 2” Triple Threat Grubs make an excellent slow trolling bait. Some of the most popular colors are junebug/chartreuse, acid rain and black’n blue chartreuse. As the water temperature drops further the fish will move into shallow water structure such as boat docks or brush piles. Try pitching or shooting around and under the docks. Fish both sides of docks/piers as the fish may be on one side but not the other. A few areas that consistently produce good crappies in the fall are: Flat Swamp and Second Creek on High Rock, Newsome Creek on Tuckertown and Garr Creek on Badin Lake.

With the heat of summer finally gone and the cold of winter not yet here, fall is one of the best times to be on the lake. With many anglers now chasing white tail deer instead of fish and the summer recreational crowd gone you will have your choice of the best fishing areas available. See you on the water

Darin Brown

Hwy 40 Sporting Goods

36488 NC 49 Hwy

704-463-7053