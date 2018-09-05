High Rock, Badin, Tuckertown Dam – September 2018

September is the last summer month and by this time Largemouth Bass like big baits such as the Zoom Ol’ Monster (10 1/2”) and Ol’ Monster Magnum (12”) worms. Everybody has their favorite color but two colors that seem to consistently produce are green pumpkin and black. This is a very versatile bait and can be fished several different ways. Swim the lure along the bottom over ledges and humps, fish it Texas rigged around structure or Carolina rigged over points and drop offs.

Catfishing has been great all summer. We are seeing many large Blue Cats, Flatheads and Channel Cats, Drift fishing with live bait works great for the large Flatheads. Live shad, shiners, or sunfish are good choices for bait. Smaller to mid sized channel cats readily take dip baits and other packaged baits. For the big Blue Cats try cut shad for bait.

Crappie will still be in the typical summer pattern. During bright sunny days they will be holding on the deeper structure in the area. Try bouncing a small jig or minnow just off the bottom around these areas. Look for areas where the depth changes suddenly. At night or early in the morning they may be up in the shallows. Work a jig around docks or tree laps in this relatively shallow water. Cloudy or overcast days may keep the fish in the shallow water most of the day.

September can be a great time to be on the water fishing. The summer recreational boat traffic is winding down leaving mostly anglers on the water and the fishing can be fantastic. Have a great day on the water and be safe.

Darin Brown

Hwy. 49 Sporting Goods

36488 NC 49 Hwy.

704-463-7053

www.49sports.com