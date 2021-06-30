Hold on tight boys and girls

By: Matt Fueyo

It’s summer time and the big fish are in town! Inshore and offshore fishing has been awesome. We’ve been seeing some big black groupers being caught, and the tasty American Red Snappers are back on the menu for recreational anglers too! Some sailfish have made quick appearances as well as schools of whale sharks just a few miles off the beach. Large cobia and bull sharks have also been spotted with these massive creatures. In the charter boat industry, there are a few things that get us excited. Seeing a large school of whale sharks with large fish trailing them is one event that make us smile! Cobia are one of the tastiest fish in the ocean, and when they are cruising with whale sharks that are up to 30 feet long, they appear small at 4 feet in length. Looks can be deceiving, since a 4-foot-long cobia is usually around 50 pounds of angry fish with dorsal fins comparable to tree climbing spikes! Cobia like to “roll” once gaffed. When you stick the cobia with your gaff, a continuous motion upwards and into the boat is encouraged. This will prevent the cobia from rolling off your gaff. Another way to prevent the roll from happening is to aim for the head. A common mistake made by anglers is aiming for the largest part of the body. Damaging the meat is one way to ruin your catch, and losing the fish that has been fatally gaffed is even worse. Cobia usually have a friend swimming nearby, so when landing your fish, it is advisable to have another rod rigged and ready. You never know if the trailing fish is bigger than the one on your hook!

Be safe on the water this summer. Look for small storms that pop up quickly. These storms can have strong gusts of wind and water spouts can form. We recommend the #myradar app on your phone to keep tabs on the weather while on the water. Using the electronics and radar on your boat is always helpful too. Make sure your EPIRB is in your “ditch bag” as well as other emergency equipment. Catch em up!!