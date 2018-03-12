Horseshoe Beach

March Horseshoe Fishing Report

And here we go, transition time. We are putting the cold weather, water and fronts behind us. We are starting to see higher tides and very active fish. It has been on fire the past few days and no one is happier than me to see it. If you have been waiting for the right time to get out on the water then wait no longer.

The redfish are searching the flats right now and have been eating just about everything we throw at them. For me personally the topwater bite is the way to go. You might have to battle a little floating grass but it is well worth it when Mr. redfish tries to tear that bait in half. A mirroolure top dog or she dog is what you will find me throwing. I will target the flats just outside any major feeder creek that has a good mix of grass and sand potholes mixed in. once the sun get up a little I have been doing most of my damage with a Zman diezel minnowz in the sexy mullet or sexy penny pattern paired with a 3/8 oz jighead. If you are faced with clear bluebird skies then an aqua dream gold spoon might work a little better for you.

The trout will be in slightly deeper water. I rely pretty heavily on the mirrolure mirrodines this time of year to put the trout in the boat. If they are being a little shy I will trade off to a Zman trout trick and work the bottom to increase my bite numbers. You are going to want to find the same pothole laced grass that you were fishing for the redfish in but in about 3 to 4 feet of water.

When fishing for either of these two species this time of year you are more than likely going to be in some clear water. A good tip to help you raise your catch numbers is to use the smallest diameter leader material you can. I prefer 15 pound fluorocarbon unless I am fishing some rocky structure or around oyster bars strictly for redfish then I will bump up to 20 lb.

Until next month, have fun, be safe and take your kids fishing. If you are just pulling your boat out after winter make sure to do a good walkthrough and get your yearly maintenance done. You don’t want to have your day ruined before it ever gets started. If you want to come explore this area with me and put some fish in the boat give me a call and book your trip today.

Capt. Craig Spitznogle

www.floridaflatscharterco.com