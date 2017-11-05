HOW: November

Down to the Wire.

By Tim Stouder & Katie Blunk

This year has seen some of the craziest weather the southeast has experienced in over a decade. Florida is no stranger to Hurricanes, but just a short time ago we experienced IRMA and everything she had to offer. As many people are still recovering the show must go on. November 11th will mark our final and largest event of the year; Veterans Day Celebration.

This month’s event is our largest of all the events that Heroes on the Water Northeast Florida puts on, and possibly one of the largest of HOW nationally. Our NEFL HOW Leadership and volunteers start preparing for this event mid-year and typically see between 200-250 Veterans, family members, and volunteers at this event each year. This year will see similar numbers again at the Morocco Shrine banquet on Saturday November 11th.

At the time of this writing we are literally one month away from the Veterans Day celebration. We are down to the wire in gaining our last few donations for the event and want to say thank you to all those that have donated thus far as well as thanks to the ones that are planning on donating.

Each year we can’t say enough about our volunteers or major sponsors. The contribution that these businesses and individuals make is so gracious. I always like to start with my two favorit local Bait and tackle shopes Browns Creek and Palm Valley outdoors. You both have provided the bait we use each month for the 7 years we have operated. We have to add an extra thanks to Browns for letting us store our big trailer at their facility. So to Rachel, Mike and Toni without you we would not be able to do what we do.

To the masses and regulars that volunteer for our events. Where do I begin? You guys are all the spokes in our wheel. Your dedication and desire to help has made every event we have had to date a huge success and we can’t thank you enough. Next year stay tuned as we are going to new fathoms to make NEFL HOW a huge success.

Semper Fi

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 30,000 Veterans. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for Nov 11 @ Morocco Shrine Auditorium. If you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Coordinator Tim Stouder at NortheastFlorida@HeroesOnTheWater.org .

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.