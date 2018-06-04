HOW: Sebastian Inlet

Sebastian Inlet

By Tim Stouder

Each year we set aside time to bring veterans, from all over the state, together for an overnight camping trip. This year we went back to Sebastian Inlet State park and teamed up with Operation Outdoor Freedom once again. We saw some of the most beautiful weather and water this year.

As the Chapter coordinator it is one of my many duties to ensure that all participants are cared for and that their safety is the highest priority. As an avid angler and tournament fisherman I strive to understand the water and weather. It is my responsibility to determine what is safe for our novice kayakers each month. I have many tools that I use to determine wind, rain, tides, temperatures and maps to stay on top of what is favorable for our events. In 8 years we have only ever cancelled one event due to weather.

Our overnight camping trip started on Friday the 4thand lasted until the morning of the 6th. Once again we have to thank the State park at the inlet for donating campsites for all our veterans and volunteers to use. Many of our guests started showing up that Friday morning early. The whole reason many showed up early is they wanted to get a head start on fishing. The shore fishing in the Sebastian inlet area is interesting and can be quite productive. I did manage to get some shore fishing in myself before everyone started showing up and managed to site cast to a 24+ inch snook.

This year one of the volunteers took it upon himself to gather donations for all of our meals. We ate subs, hamburgers, hotdogs, bagels, dunkin donuts, cod, and fries. Once again Palm Valley Outdoors stepped up and donated the bait for all of our veterans to use. I always bring up volunteers and donations. Without either we could not put on the events that we hold each month.

I have mentioned the ability to determine what is safe or not for our guests and the reason being is that on Saturday when it was fishing time we watched the weather intensify. When I say intensify, I am referring to the fact that we had low double digit wind predictions that climbed ever so slowly over the last few days prior to the event. We already had a place picked out to launch our guests that was secluded and out of the wind. Once again knowledge and understanding of the area persevered and we had another successful event.

Many of the guests reeled in catches of all sorts. We had catfish, jacks, trout, small reds and one monster flounder. For some folks this was there very first time kayaking and fishing. The fishing included catching on this trip which is not always the case.

Our next event will be at Browns Creek on June 10th. This will be our first event there this year as they have recovered from all the storms. We can’t thank Rachel and her crew for hosting us all these years. We will also have VFW District 6 onboard serving up lunch. Tight lInes.

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps service members (both active, discharged and retired) with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 38,000 military persons and their guests. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for June 10th @Browns Creek. If you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Coordinator Tim Stouder at NortheastFlorida@HeroesOnTheWater.org.

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.