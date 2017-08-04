Water, the fishing gear, and the fish. I have never been part of something as profound as Who are we?

By Tim Stouder & Katie Blunk

Many times we meet new people at our events. These people are special in one way or another and they are true HEROES. We are always trying to get the community awareness out there. I say awareness as many folks don’t know who Heroes on the Water is and we have been a service provider to local veterans for 7 years now.

As a member of the Northeast Florida HOW leadership it takes a lot to plan and organize our monthly events. It is the smiles and new people that we meet each month that keeps us going. HOW is a place where veterans of all armed services come together and not feel alone. It is this feeling that they have someone they can relate to that keeps them coming back. Many times we hear that these events are more therapeutic than an office or class visit.

The following excerpts are from a letter we received anonymously from one of our Veterans. This truly depicts what many veterans are going through and the struggles they have finding their place back in society.

“Whether a veteran of the United States Armed Forces served in wartime or peacetime, overseas, or solely in the United States, one never knows by looking at her what she’s been through.”

“For decades after leaving the military I continued to be timid. I let people walk all over me. I was always worried, scared to trust anyone or to share my own opinions or feelings. I was insecure about every decision I made. I was frightened of my own shadow.”

“I have grown stronger, more confident, less critical of myself, and better able to form lasting relationships where I’m able to express my feelings without fear.”

“How in the world does paddling the water and catching fish in a kayak do all of that for a person? I don’t really know for sure, but I am pretty sure it’s not JUST the kayak, the HOW, and the people who volunteer their times to this great organization”

Read the full article at http://heroesonthewater.org/thank-you-heroes-on-the-water-you-have-changed-my-soul/

This word ‘Heroes’ means something a little different to everyone. There is no doubt in my mind that anyone who has ever served or is serving now is truly a hero. On the flip side there are every day ordinary people who are also heroes. Every person has someone out there that will always be their hero.

So to each person that comes to our event, or volunteer just trying to do their part, Heroes on the Water means something to everyone. It is this special meaning that allows us to keep going and giving back.

From time to time we like to get the word out on who we are and what we do. This time of the year is our busiest of the Season. We are 4 months away from our biggest event of the year, Veterans Day. Our event this year will be held again at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium on November 11th. Thanks in advance for all your support and we look forward to serving you all.

Semper Fi

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 6,100 wounded Veterans. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for Aug 13th @ Millcove, Jacksonville. If you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Coordinator Tim Stouder at NortheastFlorida@HeroesOnTheWater.org .

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.