On behalf of our dedicated corporate staff and the loyal readers of Coastal Angler Magazine (NE FL Edition), we would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey.

What makes America the greatest nation on earth is our unyielding commitment to unite as ONE NATION to help our neighbors, our communities and our fellow Americans during difficult times and catastrophic events.

We encourage you to personally reach out to those who live in the great state of Texas and beyond to offer your support and assistance to families who desperately need your help. Together, we can truly make a REAL difference.

Sincerely,

Danny Patrick

Editor in Chief

Coastal Angler Magazine

NE Florida Edition