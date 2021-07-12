Orlando Convention Center will once again host ICAST 2021 July 20-23, 2021. It was last hosted here in 2019, and unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine will be in attendance welcoming all manufacturers, vendors, attendees, MLF, professional anglers and all of the Media that will arrive in the city of Orlando!

This is the largest private industry trade show in fishing and will be attended by several thousands of industry personnel, buyers, media outlets, tackle distributors, manufacturers, and professional anglers. It will be a welcome sight to see all these groups together again in the same place getting reacquainted and catching up on what’s going on in the sportfishing industry. Most of the attendees we have spoken with are looking forward to ICAST 2021 and are ready for things to get back to normal. While most vendors and industry trade personnel will be excited to see their friends, some groups will not be attending due to the fallout from the pandemic. The fishing and outdoor industry has been extremely busy in the last year and a half due to the Covid-19 issues it caused. Fishing and the outdoors have been a great way to social distance us from people and the whole industry has never been as busy or seen as many new anglers.

ICAST – International Convention for Allied Sportfishing Trade is one of the few places where attendees can preview the industries newest and latest products, gadgets, tackle, lures, apparel, etc., that will be coming to your marketplace later this year or in early 2021. There are several awards given for the entries in the “New Product Showcase” and all the companies are hoping that their products will be winners or maybe win the “Best of Show” award.

If you are registered to attend, please look for us in our logo white shirts and dark blue pants walking the floor. We welcome the event with open arms and are looking forward to seeing everyone. Please enjoy our beautiful city and all it has to offer while you and your group visit – let folks know you’re here attending ICAST – The City Beautiful will be happy you are here helping Orlando’s trade industry get back to almost normal. Enjoy yourselves and have a great time.