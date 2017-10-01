Seeing the need for a portable cooler that is actually a real cooler and holds real ice, ICEMULE founder James Collie set out on a mission to change the way the world views coolers. The result is the world’s coldest, most portable and toughest hands-free soft cooler. It can be worn like a backpack.

The ICEMULE Pro XL is a high-capacity 33-liter cooler that keeps ice better than many hard coolers. They retain solid ice for more than 24 hours, and the Pro XL is large enough to hold 24 cans and ice. That’s a lot of space to carry provisions for your next adventure comfortably on your back.

ICEMULEs are built of the highest-quality materials and fasteners. Their proprietary MuleSkin fabrics are extra tough to stand up to the most punishing conditions. There are no seams; welded construction ensures the Pro XL is completely waterproof. And the cooler’s roll-top, which works like a dry bag, is air-tight and allows easy access without jamming zippers.

With padded backpack straps, ventilated back pads and a sternum strap, weight distribution is optimized to comfortably carry a heavy load. Whether it’s a hike into the backcountry or a long walk down to the beach, you’ll be glad your cooler is an ICEMULE.

