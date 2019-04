On Sunday March 31st Lance Jackson hooked into a Cubera Snapper which weighed in on an IGFA certified scale at 86 pounds. Caught on 20-pound line in 190-foot water due west of Anna Maria Island on a 200-gram vertical jig. This catch is an IGFA WORLD RECORD BREAKER in both the 20 and the 30 pound class!

Congratulations Lance, great job!

