In Search of Action

by Capt. Roan zumFelde

September is here and hopefully fall is just around the corner. Fishing in the freshwater this month is difficult at best.

Lake O: I DO not want to even talk about the lake this month with all the issues we are having in the saltwater coming from the discharges. I will just say one thing; it is absolutely ridiculous that we are still growing sugar in the Continental United States. I think it would be a great crop for the people of Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Hati, or even Cuba. I suggest acres of rice south of Okeechobee. We can feed the hungry and clean the water all at the same time. Figure it out people!!!

The Everglades Canals are high but not unfishable. Fishing in most of them is not great, but you can catch fish early and late and with the water levels receding, you might get into some pretty good action after all. I would still suggest the Interceptor early in the morning with small micro crankbaits or 4 inch worms. Wooley Bugger Fly patterns also work well this time of the year, especially on the cichlids in the canal. The Golden Gate system is still going to be pretty good early in the mornings. Take a venture to the Miami canals for exciting peacock bass action; check myfwc.com they have a map of canals.

The best fishing in and around Naples will still be your lakes and subdivision canals. Few people are out on the golf course and back from their northern retreats; makes for unfettered access to all these treasure troves of fish. Check out your golf course ponds or your ponds behind the condo, as most usually have great fishing in them. Most have snook, tarpon, bass, bluegills and a host of different cichlids. Small top water flies and top water plugs like the Tiny Torpedo work well early in the morning.

Lake Trafford can be very tough this month, high water and lots of heat have really made things difficult. Next month should be better, with hopefully a bit of a cool down.

