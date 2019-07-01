In the Wake

by Capt. Jim Kalvin

Happy 4th of July everyone. Here’s a toast to hoping that everyone will remember the significance of the day, and that us old-timers will take the time to explain to the kids what the day is truly about, and what the fireworks really signify. Independence Day will be the most crowded day of the year on our beaches and on the water. Take extra time to make sure that your registration sticker is current, that you have a designated skipper, and that all of your safety gear is in order and in date. This goes double for your running lights, as this is the only day that many of you will be on the water after dark.

Though you shouldn’t need this prod – Law Enforcement will also be out there in numbers. Keep in mind that they very likely dread this time of year. Try not to give them any reason to “interact” with you. However, if they do have to interact with you, please be courteous and let them do their job. They very likely have the toughest job in town.

Statistically, this is one of the most dangerous days to be on the water – do NOT let yourself become a statistic. I don’t have many fans, so I want to make sure that you all get back to the dock safely! Remember that “you’re already there” when you cast off the lines. Take your time – the “journey” is what it’s all about. And for crying out loud, put those phones down! Unless you’re taking an awesome picture, that is. You might miss the experience of a lifetime if you don’t lift your head up once in a while! Nothing sillier that a bunch of folks together in a boat – all bunched up, and everyone of them is staring down at a 2.5” X 5” screen – missing the dolphins, the ospreys, and – of course – the “human show” that is a part of our holiday weekends regardless of the time of year.

Going out for the fire-works? Plan to get there early, and stay late – avoid the mad dash back to the pass. Funny how that mad dash always seems to happen at one of the lowest tide cycles of the year. With the shifting bar at Gordon’s Pass, use those channel markers!

Just a reminder that the weather changes just like this time of year. If dicey conditions become a concern, either plan to wait it out, or leave with enough time to beat it back to the dock. Again, with such a limited reader base, I need each and every one of you. Be careful out there!

Captain Jim Kalvin is a Florida Native, a U.S. Coast Guard Licensed 100 Ton Master, and a Marine Contractor. He is available for private fishing trips or vessel operation instruction aboard your vessel. You can contact him at [email protected], by calling 239-280-6054, or by visiting kcmcfl.com .