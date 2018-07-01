In the Wake

by Capt. Jim Kalvin

Everywhere I go, I still see the signs. Heck – before I leave my property, I see them. New growth growing out of tree stumps 3 feet around. Or, rows of landscape trees and bushes with random holes where a mature plant was ripped from its roots. Of course, blue tarps are still everywhere! Regardless of the “status” of the neighborhood, homeowners are still waiting on the needed services that were over-whelmed when Irma came through last Summer.

On the water, it’s the same. All over Collier County, broken boat lifts sway in the breeze. Docks still hang from twisted bolts or sagging seawalls on almost every canal. Even new seawalls failed when the water was sucked out of the bays and waterways. Marco seems to have gotten it worse than Naples. But we are a broken waterfront community on the cusp of the next “hurricane season”.

I typically submit this article subject matter a month earlier. But as we approached deadline for the June edition, we were watching Tropical storm Alberto churn into the southwest Gulf with the Panhandle as the targeted landfall area. Hard to believe! I had the article in draft form, but I wanted to talk about something else! As we all struggle to put the effects of Irma behind us for good, we have to look ahead and face the fact that it’s hurricane season once again.

What did you learn from Irma? What can you do differently to prepare in a more pro-active and practical fashion?

From my perspective, and as one who has always tried to be prepared for almost anything, we learned a great deal. The most important item was – we need to lay up more potable water. Even with a generator and a well, we discovered that the groundwater was the first thing to fail as “nutrient” and septic over-flow immediately compromised our supply. Yes, we have a purification system, but the contaminants over-whelmed the filters.

Secondly, we all found out just how hard it can be to get propane for the generator, or gas for the vehicles – especially without phones or internet. We discovered that a measured trip to another County – that was not hit as hard as Collier was – would give us the fuel we needed without the wait or the lines.

As far as your boats go, your insurance company will make you prove that you took all reasonable precautions. This can include additional lines & fenders, additional pumps, removing electrical instruments, and securing your canvas. Make sure that your batteries can handle a pro-longed power outage, and keep your fuel tanks full after each trip.

Better to be over-prepared and not need it than,….well, you know. Wishing all a safe and trouble-free Summer – I guess the ambiguity of “hurricane season” is one of the prices we pay to live in Paradise!

Capt. Jim Kalvin is a Florida Native, a licensed USCG 100 Ton Master, a volunteer legislative advocate for Boaters and Property Owners, and a local Marine Contractor. He can be reached at 239-280-6054, or by e-mail at james.kalvin61@gmail.com.