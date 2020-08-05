Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – August 2020

Near-shore fishing along Florida’s Space Coast in August is often governed by water temperatures, which have a tendency to fluctuate from season to season by the influences of cold-water upwelling and tropical weather systems. As long as the water stays warm and calm (above 80 degrees), look for pods of baitfish (pogies) to move in close to the beach. These bait pods are often shadowed by predator species like large tarpon, smoker kings, blacktip and spinner sharks, jack crevalle, bonito and redfish. Therefore, angling success often depends on locating and fishing around bait school concentrations inshore along the beach.

Near the end of the month as we begin to approach the fall mullet run, look for snook fishing in the surf to improve as they move into the surf break to feed. Hard plastic slash baits like a Rapala X-Rap, or imitation mullet are going to get a strike. Remember, snook season opens September 1st – please handle and release these breeder fish with extreme care.

In August, spotted sea trout and redfish are the primary targets of inshore anglers on the Lagoon flats. Anglers should focus their efforts in areas of mullet schools throwing top water weedless plugs in the early morning and late afternoon hours, or at night. As the day grows longer switch tactics to live bait (pigfish) or DOA CAL Jigs or soft plastic jerk shad fished on the deeper edges of the flats.