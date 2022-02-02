Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – February 2022

Falling water temperatures and water levels set the stage for some of the best sight fishing experienced all year on the flats of Mosquito Lagoon and other non-tidal estuaries. Shallow and cleaner water makes the fish spooky, so a stealth presentation and long cast are critical. As the sun begins to warm the water, target sandbars within the expansive flats where both redfish and sea trout lay seeking the warmth of the sun’s reflection on sand. On colder days, target deeper locations where the water is a few degrees warmer and slow down your presentation. Some other warm water refuges are concrete structures that hold heat longer like seawalls, ramps and bridges, and deeper holes with black muck bottoms that absorb heat. As the day grows longer and the flats heat up, the feeding and tailing activity of redfish and black drum improve as the shallow water warms up faster. During the winter the primary forages on the lagoon switches from finfish to crustaceans like shrimp and crabs, so downsize and slow down your presentation and fish with shrimp or crab imitation baits like the D.O.A. Shrimp or Crab.

Also, the American shad run on the St Johns River is in full swing and catching shad on ultra-light spin and fly tackle is as close as you can get to stream fishing without leaving Central Florida. Target areas in the St. Johns are from Mullet Lake Park south to the mouth of the Econlockhatchee River.