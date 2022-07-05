Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – July 2022

The hot summer days have finally arrived, but that doesn’t mean there are no fish around. Try fishing in the early morning, at night, and late afternoons after the thunderstorms dissipate can prove to be prudent for successful anglers.

In the lagoons, target sea trout and redfish on the flats in areas of mullet schools using top water plugs during the early morning late afternoon hours, and at night. Once the sun grows hot and the top water bite slows, switch to live bait (pigfish) or jigs fished on the deeper edges of the flats or just go home and chill. Also, July and August are the time of year when large schools of ladyfish and smaller sea trout shadow the schools of glass minnows in the deeper water.

Along the beaches, look for silver kings (large tarpon), smoker kings (large kingfish), blacktip sharks, jack crevalle, and redfish to be shadowing pods of pogies (Atlantic menhaden), greenies (thread fin herring), glass minnows (bay anchovies), in close to shore. Also, look for snook fishing in the surf to improve, as we get closer to the commencement of the fall bait run. Remember, snook are out of season, so if you target them, please handle and release them with extreme care. If you do decide to fish during the heat of the day, keep a close eye on the afternoon thunderstorms and stay hydrated.