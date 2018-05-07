Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – May

On the lagoon flats, redfish and spotted sea trout will provide much of the action for light tackle and fly anglers. For sea trout, fish your favorite top water plugs at first light in about two to three feet of water concentrating in areas where bait is present. My favorites are the Rapala Skitter Walk and the Storm Chug Bug in either red and white or baitfish colors. If the bite slows, try blind casting a ¼ ounce DOA CAL Jig, Arkansas Glow color in three to five feet of water along the edges of flats or spoil islands. The water temperature has warmed to the point where the jack crevalle, ladyfish, snook, and tarpon will begin to show up in good numbers. These fighting fish will be shadowing bait schools. Focus on areas where you find finger mullet.

Near-shore along the beaches, concentrate your efforts in the areas of active bait pods (pogies). Typically, when you see concentrated areas of bait with birds feeding on the surface, big predator fish are just as active underneath. Species feeding on these pods include kingfish, tarpon, jack crevalle, redfish, cobia, and sharks. Also, tripletail and flounder numbers should be improving around the Port Canaveral buoys. Tarpon found active south of the port off Patrick Air Force Base in 30-50 feet of water will be the big fish challenge in May.