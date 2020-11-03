Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – November 2020

As water temperatures cool and the mullet run wanes, look for cobia and tripletail numbers to improve on the Port Canaveral buoy line and on flotsam, both near shore, off the bight of the Cape, and offshore. DOA Shrimp and small jigs tipped with shrimp work well when targeting these brim on steroids. Fishing later in the day keeping the sun to your back will improve your range of sight, and always remember to keep a medium heavy rod rigged with a one-ounce buck tail jig ready to throw to any cruising cobia. Sunglasses with polarization plus a chunk of squid for picky eaters come in handy don’t forget them.

November is also one of the best months to target snook at Sebastian Inlet. In addition, large flounder and oversized redfish have begun to show up on the Port Canaveral buoy line and in the inlets of Ponce De Leon and Sebastian, and their numbers will increase as the flounder begin their seaward migration out of the lagoon.

Last but not least, November is an excellent month to target large redfish and black drum around bridge structure and in the deeper channels and passes of the Indian River Lagoon. Dead shrimp, mullet chunks, and blue crab are the best bet baits.