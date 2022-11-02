Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – November 2022

As water temperatures cool and the mullet run wanes, look for cobia and tripletail numbers to improve on the Port Canaveral buoy line and on flotsam, both near-shore, off the bight of the Cape and offshore. Small jigs tipped with shrimp work well when targeting these brim on steroids. Fishing later in the day keeping the sun to your back will improve your range of sight, and always remember to keep a medium heavy rod rigged with a one-ounce buck tail jig ready to throw to any cruising cobia.

November is also one of the best months to target snook at Sebastian Inlet. In addition, large flounder and oversized redfish have begun to show up on the Port Canaveral buoy line and in the inlets of Ponce De Leon and Sebastian, and their numbers will increase as the flounder begin their seaward migration out of the lagoon. Small finger mullet and artificial baits that imitate them are the go-to.

Elevated water levels on the St Johns River system have all access points closed until water levels recede. Hopefully water levels will drop quickly, so we can start focusing on shad and crappie fishing.