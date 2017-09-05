Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – September

As the days grow shorter and cooler in September and the prevailing easterly breezes begin to blow, our prey and predators alike start preparing for their approaching fall migration south. The fall bait run will soon commence on the Indian River Lagoon Coast and the action is already heating up.

On the lagoons, spotted sea trout will remain plentiful on the deeper edges of the grass flats, with the best bites occurring during periods of low light. Also, a mixed bag of ladyfish, tarpon, and jacks will be holding in the same areas. When targeting these species, try throwing top water plugs or popper flies for explosive surface action. Maintaining a stealthlike approach using long casts is most effective when targeting trophy sized fish. Try utilizing baits mimicking finger mullet like the Rapala Skitter Walk or Zara Spook. Effective subsurface swim baits include the DOA Baitbuster in natural colors. Tie on fluorocarbon leader to add to the stealth. Near the end of the month, watch for predators driving and pushing schools of nervous finger mullet south across the shallow flats along the shoreline, and ambushing baits schools forced out into deeper water near causeways, dredge holes, creek and canal mouths, and inlets. There is a large number of bait schools out there, so focus your efforts on the nervous schools being assaulted by gamefish.

Along the beaches the fall bait run typically coincides with the opening of snook season on September 1st, so look for schooling baitfish and busting snook along the beaches and in the inlets. As always, be respectful and courteous and be prepared for some great fall fishing.