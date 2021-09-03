Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – September 2021

As our hot summer days progress, watch for the subtle shift in our weather marking the return of fall and the many rewards focused anglers receive. As the days grow shorter and cooler and our prevailing easterly breezes shift, anglers and predators alike prepare for the approaching fall mullet migration south. Huge mullet schools will leave the inlets and head south as the cooler weather pattern changes.

Soon, the fall bait run will commence on the Indian River Lagoon Coast, as the action heats up both nearshore along the beach and in the lagoons. Spotted sea trout will remain plentiful on the deeper edges of the grass flats, with the best bites occurring during periods of low light. Also, a mixed bag of ladyfish, tarpon, and jacks will be holding in the same areas. When targeting these species, try throwing top water plugs or popper flies for explosive surface action. Use lures mimicking finger mullet like the Rapala Skitter Walk or a Heddon Zara Spook. Effective subsurface swim baits include the DOA Baitbuster and DOA CALs in natural colors. A Sebile Magic Swimmer not only looks like a mullet, it swims like one, becoming an easy meal for hungry fish.

Near the end of the month, watch for predators driving and pushing schools of nervous finger mullet south across the shallow flats along the shoreline. Redfish, ladyfish, jack crevalle, spotted sea trout, snook and tarpon will be in the same areas where the bait is thick. Ambushed baits will be forced out into deeper water by causeways, dredge holes, creek and canal mouths, and inlets. The mullet run is one of the best times of the year to fish on the IRL Coast, so don’t miss the action!