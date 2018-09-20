Input Sought On Florida Scallop Season

With Florida scallop season coming to a close this month, FWC is looking for opinions on how the seasons should be structured going forward.

In late 2018 or early 2019, FWC will set the 2019 seasons for Gulf and Pasco counties, consider continuing the 2018 regional season structure in 2019, and will work toward a more permanent season structure for 2020 and beyond.

Comments on what you would like to see at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments. FWC is interested in understanding whether the public prefers regional differences or a consistent season across the harvest area, as well as what season dates work best.

Florida Scallop Season by Area

For reference, here are the 2018 seasons:

• St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County: Aug. 17 – Sept. 30. All state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

• Franklin County through northwest Taylor County: July 1 – Sept. 24. All state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island in Taylor County.

• The rest of Taylor County and all of Dixie County: June 16 – Sept. 10. All state waters east of Rock Island in Taylor County and north of Alligator Pass Daybeacon #4 in Levy County.

• Levy, Citrus and Hernando counties: July 1 – Sept. 24. All state waters south of Alligator Pass Daybeacon #4 in Levy County to the Hernando – Pasco county line.

• Pasco County: A trial season occured July 20-29.

Share your thoughts on scallop season structure at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments