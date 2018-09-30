Inshore with Capt. Rachel

By Capt. Rachel Cato

Two conditions you can expect this month are wind and a drop in air and water temperature. Fortunately, bait can still be found in the flats when it is too windy to get out to the Skyway Fishing Pier. Look for diving pelicans and set anchor up tide allowing the chum to work back over grass in 3-4 feet of water. Grey mangrove snapper will continue to be a reliable species to target. You can continue to find snapper in some areas on the flats and mangroves, but majority will start to move off to deeper water and reef structures as the water temperature cools. Live or cut bait can work and just depends on what they want so try a couple of techniques. Free line with 20# leader and 1/0 hook is a good start. Deeper water may require a small split shot with current but most fish will feed better on lighter less visible tackle. Snook and reds will be sharing the mangrove shorelines on high water and dropping off into sand holes or deeper troughs. Start looking for the transitions areas as fish move toward their winter homes. I like to work along a shoreline with the tide and wind so follow the tide up and down depending on water depth. Floating corks or shaking corks with noise works well for windy days to get the fish’s attention as the bait moves through an area. As tides slow on the flats look for pinch points/channels for fish to feed on. Best presentation is to cast up tide and reel in slack as the bait moves down current. Look for schools of bait holding on flats and there should be fish near. I can find my plan doesn’t always go as I think due to wind or tide conditions. Best plan of action is to get on the water and see where it takes you!