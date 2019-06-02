Inshore with Capt. Rachel

by Capt. Rachel

Last month FWC closed seasons on snook, redfish and sea-trout. These species are catch and release only through May 2020, so treat them with care so the fish can survive the fight and be released healthy. Catching live bait can still be a challenge, so keep a lookout for diving pelicans throughout the day. I will often go back to those areas and check for bait the next morning. Snook fishing gets stronger in the afternoon on the outgoing tides. As the water temperature rises find deeper water with current. As the sun reaches it hottest point, above snook will feed up under the mangrove shade or at the drop offs on lower tides. The top species to target for table fare is grey snapper or more commonly known as Mangrove snapper, hiding in the mangroves as well in the grass flats. These fish are excellent at snatching baits so use a #1/0 circle hook and let them take them hit the bait until you feel the take. The Bradenton Boat Show will be back at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and Palmetto in June 7, 8, and 9. There will be fishing seminars daily and hands on demonstrations on throwing cast nets. I generally offer two seminars each day focusing on catching live bait, techniques on using live bait and general local knowledge on fishing the area surrounding Manatee River, Terra Ceia Bay, and Tampa Bay south. I hope to see you there!

Captain Rachel Cato has been a fishing guide out of Palmetto since 2005. She is on the pro staff with Evinrude through Gulf Coast Marine in Port Charlotte and specializes in catching many species year-round with live bait for up to 6 anglers. To book your next fishing adventure call (941) 524-9664, go to captainrachel.com, or find her on Facebook at CaptainRachelCharters