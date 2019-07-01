Inshore with Rachel

by Capt. Rachel Cato

Summer can offer some of the best fishing. Go early and get off before 10:30/11:00am or go late in the afternoon, after 4:00pm. Higher water temperatures does not turn the bite off, it just moves the fish to other areas. Current and water temperature are the main driving force for fish to feed and as the water gets warmer and sun gets higher during the summer months, the fish will drop into deeper water. Sometimes the fish will leave the shade of the mangroves and drop off onto the ledges out and away from cover. Summer bait tends to be small and requires a fine mesh of 1/4in cast nets. These baits are surprisingly productive and plentiful. Snook especially are spawning in the heavier current and deeper water leaving the shallows. Look for deeper water where fish will find all they need: current, structure, and of course food. I find outgoing tide can produce some of the best catching. After the tide has dropped down a bit, the fish will be forced in to more condensed locations, and if there is no tide or wind then move on, as there won’t be much action. Often you will catch a variety of fish sharing similar ledges. Sea trout are closed so handle with care and quickly release to increase survival. As the air temperature rises backwater fishing will become uncomfortable so moving towards beaches or open water will offer for breeze. Mackerel will be found in passes and around reefs, therefore, using an extra-long shank with a short piece of wire will land more fish. Dropping baits down near structure will produce snapper, grunts, and the occasional flounder. Chumming handfuls of dead or crushed live bait will help to bring fish up off the bottom. Free-lining or adding small split shots are often preferred over heavily weighted bait stuck on the bottom.

