Irish Knots Fising Mexico Bay Report

By Capt. Chris Yard

Since my last report, the waters of Lake Ontario continue to rise, many of our marinas, businesses and residences continue to struggle with water issues (flooding etc). I’d like to personally wish everyone the best as we struggle through the next month before the water levels are supposed to recede! With many of our state launches closed due to conditions, or the difficulty to access them without waders I recommend you check social media or make a call before trailering up to fish. The amount of floating debris is also extremely dangerous, stay focused and be kind with your wake while running near the shoreline.

Late April and early May had us searching the shorelines for browns in Mexico Bay with little reward. The lack of Browns in the bay had us targeting Lake Trout offshore to keep the rods moving. The Lake Trout fishing has continued to be consistent with many weighing in the high teens and up into the twenty plus pound range. Cowbells, BW Products followed by meat or flies and mag spoons have been our go to! Bright Greens, Chartreuse and Blue Silver best combinations.

I trailered Irish Knots to Olcott/ Wilson, NY for a week fishing some of their spring king and coho fishery. This was a great time as I haven’t fished the Western Basin in about 10 years… The Coho’s were plentiful and good size; the kings and Lakers were feisty to say the least. Hard East winds slowed the fishing as the week went on but overall a great trip, should be a good fall when these fish head back to the Eastern Basin to run the mighty Salmon River! While I worked salmon in the Western Portion of Lake Ontario our Brown Trout fishery in the Eastern Basin had turned back on in full force! After speaking with fellow charter captains, rumor has it they have been entertaining clients with Browns and shallow Lake Trout in the 20-foot range.

Good Luck fishing

Slainte Capt. Chris