Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – June 2020

In June, calmer winds and sea will allow those anglers with smaller boats to venture out nearshore to the beach in search of silver kings, smoker kings and much more. When June seas clear up and calm down, ocean predators will push pogy pods (Atlantic menhaden) in close to the beach. Look for large tarpon, kingfish, sharks and jack crevalle to be shadowing these bait pods looking for an easy meal. Try slow trolling live pogies in areas of active bait schools, especially if fish feeding and bird activity are visible. Start with fluorocarbon leader, then add a piece of wire leader when you get the first cutoff. While fishing offshore during the summer, it’s prudent to keep a close eye on the weather and the buildup of afternoon thunderstorm so you don’t get caught in a squall.

At night or early morning on the inshore flats look for trout and redfish up in the skinny water around concentrations of bait. Toss them your favorite top water plug. Focus your efforts between 3:00 and 9:00 am, and in the late afternoon after the thunderstorms dissipate. Also look for schools of bay anchovies (glass minnows) in deeper waters. For trout and redfish on top water, I like the Rapala Skitter Walk and Storm Chug Bug, and then switch to the DOA CAL Shad Tail on a ¼ ounce jig in deeper water.

