Indian River Lagoon Fishing Forecast – May 2020

As the length of daylight and water temperatures increase, so do fishing opportunities along the Indian River Lagoon Coast of Florida. May is one of the better fishing months on east Florida’s coastal waters, so make sure your lunch is packed, mental health days are scheduled, and I’ll see you on the water.

On the lagoon flats, redfish and spotted sea trout will provide most of the action for light tackle and fly anglers. For sea trout, fish your favorite top-water plugs at first light in about two feet of water concentrating in areas were baitfish are active. After the morning top-water bite fades, switch to your favorite soft plastic jig fished in three to five feet of water alone the edges of flats or spoil islands. The water has warmed to the point where the jack crevalle, ladyfish, snook, and tarpon will begin to show up in good numbers. In addition, there is a huge showing of finger mullet this season, so it’s time to break out your DOA Bait Busters. Redfish and other predators find the Bait Busters difficult to resist when retrieved quickly just under the surface of the water in areas of concentrated mullet schools. Remember when using the technique; keep your lure moving until you feel the fish on the line.

Near-shore along the beaches, concentrate your efforts in the areas of active bait pods (pogies). Typically, when you see concentrated areas of bait with birds feeding on the surface, big fish are just as active underneath. Species feeding on these pods include tarpon, jack crevalle, redfish, cobia, and sharks. Near the end of the month, you can add kingfish into the mix. Also, triple- tail and flounder numbers should be improving around the Port Canaveral buoys. At the inlets and beaches, Spanish mackerel, snook, redfish, jack crevalle, bluefish, flounder, sheepshead, and black drum are just some of the species available this month.