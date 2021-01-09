It’s Never the Fish – but the Journey

By Mark Ambert, Contributing Writer



My humble roots as a lifelong angler began on the banks of a local pond. My earliest memory was of catching my very first fish — the diminutive bluegill. Such an amazingly colorful fish that fought like the dickens for its freedom. I’ll never forget thinking I’d hooked a monster only to pull that defiant but tiny fish from the shadows of a murky lake. I was shocked at the small size and wondered if they ever got any bigger.

I thought of the tremendous battle that would ensue wrestling with such a giant! It kept me fishing way past when everyone else wanted to leave — I was determined to catch that fish! It quickly became a passion. I dreamed about it because I had the heart and soul of an angler. I could think of nothing else most days other than getting back to the lake! It was with great reluctance I gave up my quest when I realized that while sunfish were prized for their willingness to eat almost anything, even things twice their size — they would never grow to giant proportion. I shifted my efforts and became a traveling angler as life, work, and responsibilities unfolded. Now years later having finally slowed down to semi-retirement, I’m back to pursuing unique and different fishing encounters. I started in the salt but most recently began fishing the local lakes and ponds in my new home of Jupiter Florida. I was getting back to my roots and the place that started it all. I began fishing the lakes by targeting peacock bass — plenty exotic and a real challenge for me. After catching about a dozen of these spirited fighters I began to understand what made them tick and got them dialed in. I could consistently target and pull one from the lake. Unknown to me, there existed here what could only be described as a giant sunfish — the Mayan cichlid! Just as colorful and full of fight, only many times larger. It was to my surprise one evening when my lure was met with a familiar rap — “peacock” I thought and a nice one at that. Line began pealing from my ultralight reel as the big fish fought for its freedom. I could feel its body go sideways which set my rod tip pulsing and saw the familiar flash of color — big pea for sure!

What a surprise I got when I pulled from the lake what could only be described as my giant sunfish! I was shocked at the size and couldn’t wait to get a quick picture and release it back to the lake unharmed. I rushed home to tell my wife I finally caught some sort of giant panfish and looked it up to see what it was. Mayan —what a scrapper!

I sat down that evening to reflect on things. I thought about the little fish that started it all and had taken me on a lifetime of adventure. I realized in that moment that in the end it wasn’t the fish that I had been pursuing but rather something much more rewarding. I was pursuing life itself! So many mysteries to unfold but you’ve got to be in it. In the end it’s the journey and not the fish we remember most of all.

