It’s Showtime!

by Brent Bensmiller

This is the perfect time of year to get out and fish! Many anglers will be out taking advantage of the variety of species that can be caught throughout the bay, inlets, and right off the beach. Bait fish are showing up in huge numbers with hungry predators just behind them. Migratory fish will be making their way through our area, filling up their stomachs along the way. Big tarpon and sharks can be caught within a couple hundred yards from shore using cut baits or drifting live bait. The gulf will be warming up to the high 70’s and the water clarity will be at its best. Light winds out of the east will bring smooth seas and perfect surf fishing conditions. The month of May will also be the perfect time of year to grab your friends who have always talked about kayaking but never made it out. With perfect conditions and beautiful emerald green waters, it’s impossible to not have a great day on the water. Dolphins will be cruising the inlets while catching mullet and putting on a show. Manatees will also be making an appearance, making their way out of the rivers and into the bay and inlets as well. There will be plenty to see and catch so make sure to get out there before it gets too hot!

Tarpon are the fish I like to focus on catching during the month of May. You can catch them just about anywhere, but the huge migratory tarpon cruising the beach are going to put up the best fight. As always, I like to have two baits behind the yak. I’ll keep them free-lined just below the surface or throw a bit of weight on one line to mix things up. Using a cast net and putting in the time to catch your own bait will ensure you have prime baits lined up that will get you the bite. Finger mullet, pinfish, and menhaden are going to grab the most attention for these hungry predators. Hook these baits in the lip or just above in the nose and let them swim naturally behind the kayak. If you notice the baits are too lively and out running the tarpon, clip their tails down a bit to slow them down. You will have plenty of bi-catch such as those pesky catfish and small sharks, so be prepared to put in plenty of time on the water. There have been days where I sat out there in the yak for 6 hours before jumping a tarpon. It’s a waiting game and will definitely test your patience, but the rewards are worth it. Stay focused and fish hard this spring and you will have some great stories to share with your friends. Good luck out there guys and I’ll see you on the water!

