It’s That Time of Year

by Capt. Roan zumFelde

October is one of my all-time favorite months to fish in South West Florida. Salt or Fresh it is just one of those times were you cannot go wrong. A little cooler temperatures and still light people pressure on the water equates to some great fishing. This time last September and October we were dealing with the IRMA aftermath.

Lake Trafford this month: talking to Ski Oleski, at Trafford Marine he thinks Mid October and into November is going to be excellent. All things considered with the high-water levels, it has been a pretty good summer for them. Flipping and pitching worms or creature baits will still rain supreme, but the long anticipated top-water bite should come on in a big way. Water levels will be dropping and the fish should get more accessible to top-water plugs, and flies.

Lake Okeechobee levels are still going to be higher than normal and the fish are still deep in cover. Shiners will always be your best bait on the BIG O. The next best idea for catching really big bass is flipping. Soft plastic creature baits like The Bass Assassin Hog Caller or Eager Beavers or anything like that would be a great choice. These baits should be rigged weedless Texas Style, with a ½ oz. Tungsten Bullet Weight, lure color varies, but you cannot go wrong with June Bug, which is a black grape green glitter color. Most like heavy braided line for this in at least 50 to 60lb. strength. JO-Gene Holaway says Okeechobee will start really turning on this month and he would love to take you on a trip. You can reach him through Mike’s Bait House.

The Everglades Canals are still going to be having issues with high water, but some canals like the Interceptor and the Miami will be very fishable. I love October for fishing peacocks as well. Most of the best fishing will be in the Miami or the Homestead area canals. Since the fish on this side are still recovering from cold weather at the beginning of the year, you will have to locate your peacocks in some of the areas deeper limestone pits. There are a few scattered off of HWY 41. Check google earth to find them, most you will have to hike into. Flip Flops are not advised. Any questions contact me at the shop.

Come visit Mike and me at Mike’s Bait house and Indian Pass Outfitters on Danford Street, next to Bayview Park in Naples and we can talk fishing. We carry a full line of tackle including: fly fishing needs and both saltwater and freshwater gear, food, drink, and bait. Thanks and good fishing. Roan z

If you want to contact Capt. Roan z for a freshwater fishing trip or ask any fishing questions he can be contacted at the Shop 239-775-2248 or cell number 239-269-4426. Check the Web Site www.indianpassoutfitters.com and www.mikesbaithouse.com