It’s Time!

Capt. James Vadas

The fishing inshore and offshore has been incredible. I also want to mention the weather has been fabulous! There have even been some real salty characters showing up around Anna Maria Island. How about whale sharks and even a big hammerhead caught on video just chilling near Bean Point.

This is the time of year when offshore fishing is on fire and it goes to show. I have seen some rare catches recently such as a sailfish, Mahi Mahi and wahoo. So, you could understand why I want to be on the water as much as possible, but the new boat had lower unit issue. So, I decided to do an offshore consult trip with my best buddy “Captain Phil” of Just Kicking Back Charters. It was awesome! We had a blast and caught a ton of fish. I would have to say that the red grouper, vermillion, lane snapper, and mangrove snapper are thick right now. So, if you have trouble filling your cooler give us call.

American Red Snapper season is coming so don’t wait! We can show you how to read a bottom machine and how to anchor right over the spot or throw a cast net to catch your own bait. All from the convenience of your boat.

Thank God my boat is fixed. Just in time too. There was one trip I was eagerly awaiting. That was to take Pastor Mark from the Bridge Church on a inshore charter. He is a super cool guy. Besides leading people to Jesus, he rides a Harley Davidson and does steam punk artwork. He and his crew caught some nice snook and redfish. We also caught some Spanish mackerel in about 20 feet of water over a secret sunken ship in the middle of Tampa Bay. Those mackerel are tough on some days; they can just bite the bait in half. So, when you reel in a bloody shiner head, you were just hit by a Samurai mackerel. They are experts in warfare and hooks. If you do catch a Samurai Mackerel it is a great honor to eat. They are the ones you don’t throw back. The make great ceviche. God bless you and your crew tight lines.

Yours Truly,

Captain James