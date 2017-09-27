Jackson Lake

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 74-79 degrees, lake level: 1 foot below full pool, water clarity: stained.

The weather is getting right for multiple baits. The crankbait bite is heating up as the shad are bunching up for fall. Target rocks and sea walls with shad pattern crankbaits (water clarity permitting). Spinnerbaits and topwater will produce fish as well. Later in the day stick to the crankbait or a jig targeting rocks, docks and structure. The main lake is the ticket to fill the boat.

Till next month, tight lines and keep the families affected by Hurricane Irma in your prayers as they rebuild from the damage. God bless.