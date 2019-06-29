Jacksonville Offshore Sport Fishing Club

Guy Sanders

Greetings from JOSFC. We celebrated the Club’s 60thbirthday June 6thwith an awesome low country boil provided by Coastal Outdoors Fishing and Hunting, and Palms Fish Camp Restaurant. Our past presidents were invited back to share their wit, wisdom and club memories.

We have the Kingfish Tune-up and Redfish tournament this month. Our offshore Kingfish Tune-up occurs just prior to the GJKT. Each boat can weigh up to three fish with the largest counting toward the tournament. Any type of bait may be used. Our inshore contest is for Redfish. This is a spot tournament. The angler receives one point for each spot on their fish.

Members report that the flounder are stacking up at high tide and are feeding aggressively. We had one Captain releasing a 26 lb red snapper caught trolling a Rapala for Kings. Not a king, but a member landed a 79 lb Wahoo on a King rig.

Don’t forget the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament is July 15th-20th. Club members look forward to this contest all year. A number of members volunteer and/or fish this tournament annually.

Upcoming:

We will only have one meeting in July, on the 11th.

We open the doors around 6:00 if you want to come early to visit, dinner is at 7:00, and we generally try to get started with the meeting about 7:30, and we will have a great raffle. All of our meetings are open to the public, you do not have to be a member to attend. We are family friendly so feel free to bring the kiddos! If they are a little too young to appreciate the guest speaker, please bring them a quiet activity to do at the table with you.

We hope to see you there!