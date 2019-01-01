January High Rock, Tuckertown, Badin Lake

By Darin Brown

January in the past has been a month most people stay off the water due to the cold. But with better winter clothing and some milder weather in recent years that has changed for a lot of anglers. Improved technology such as better fish finders and better knowledge of cold water fishing techniques means you can still still catch fish, even in January.

Most fish will be in large schools in deep water during the cold of winter. Start looking at drop offs or structure that drops off into the deeper parts of the lake. Crappie will school in large numbers in these areas. A good fish finder will help you tell exactly where this is happening. Once you find them either slow drift a jig or minnow or fish vertically. Either way slow way down. As the water temperature drops so does the fishes metabolism and they will be moving in slow motion. The bite may feel like only a slight tick on the line or just your line going slack for a second.

Usually two lures stand out in January for taking largemouth bass. The simple but effective jig worked a little deeper than you normally would in warmer weather and the A-rig. Jigs can vary in color and size depending on the water color and depth fished. A 3/8 or 1/2oz. Green pumpkin or Black jig worked very slowly around deep water docks can produce some nice cold water fish.

Remember to be safe. Hypothermia is a real possibility. Have a Great New Year.