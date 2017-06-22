Jerrod Vila’s West Canada Creek Report

July on the West Canada Creek traditionally brings on sulphurs, sporadic BWO hatches and the start of Isonychias. Darker smaller caddis always seems to be plentiful as well. In the early morning hours, the WCC is an ideal river to throw streamers on. It’s quite large and you can cover a lot of water and also harbors some large meat eating browns. Nymphing the pocket water and riffles in the trophy section are always a good bet too. Nothing fancy required here, a tandem nymph set up with a stonefly or girdle bug up top and a smaller generic bead head pheasant tail, hares ear, copperjohn, etc… dropped off the bend of the lead fly will readily take fish all summer long.

Czech style or contact nymphing also works well in some of the deeper quicker seams of the river, running a heavier tungsten bead head Czech nymph as point fly with a caddis pupa or other smaller fly above will take many trout. This is also a great river to employ the dry-dropper tactic. Depending on what bugs are coming off will determine your main fly then I like to drop a pheasant tail emerger about 20 inches off the bend of the dry and just float it right in the film, this fly has accounted for numerous fish on an evening.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a spinner fall on the West Canada, the fishing can be absolutely stellar. Rusty spinners or the hackle trimmed off the bottom of a traditional style fly so the body rides a bit lower is the ticket here. Big fish will sometimes position up in some slack water and just gorge on spent spinners. Look for subtle sips, get yourself in position to make that first cast count. Good luck.