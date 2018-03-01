Jig & Fly of the Month

March 2018 Fly of the Month:

CJ Tarpon Thunder

In development since last tarpon season. We are bringing this too you for the new upcoming tarpon season. We have tested this on tarpon throughout florida. And have had great success with both outside fish and laid up fish in the Glades. Warm weather in March is going to get the fish active. Come on by and check them out.

February 2018 Jig of the Month:

Polar Flash Jig

This is our pick for jig of the month. I know this is typically a bass jig on deep lakes but it works crazy good here for all species. Especially jigged over ledges reefs and hardbottom in the gulf. Snapper of all types crush this jig. So come and get them.