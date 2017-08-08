Jig and Fly of the Month – August 2017

FLY OF THE MONTH

I have finally gotten around to one of my all-time favorite flies for anything that swims. The Backcountry Muddler has been tied by myself and many others in different colors and materials for more years than I can remember. The latest and my favorite version uses polafiber for the tail section and has been tied this way since Paul Van Reenan introduced the materials. Check them out at the shop. These are my four favorite colors and size is a number 4. – Roan Z.

JIG OF THE MONTH

The jig this month is our version of a banana jig. We use this for mackerel and pompano along our beaches. We custom color each 3/8 Oz jig and can customize further for you by requesting them with single or treble hooks tied with Polar flash. All of our jigs are coated for high durability. These jigs work well in an up and down motion or just reel and pause.