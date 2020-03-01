Jig Heads & Live Shrimp

Capt. James Vadas

The beautiful gin clear water surrounding Anna Maria Island, including the beaches and inlets of Bean Point and Longboat Pass, are loaded with hungry fish right now. The sheepshead action has been steady along the docks, bridges, and sea walls and near shore reefs. The most productive time to fish seems to be in the afternoon during the incoming tide.

The Triple tail bite has been really exciting this year. We are talking about a strong pulling fish here folks. It has 3 times the tail power of a single-tailed fish. Sight casting these monsters, while they are holding near the surface chewing on crab trap buoy ropes, is the best method. Keep a sharp eye while cruising the lines looking for them and have a rod ready to go. But if you spook one by casting to close you can hopefully at least get to see one change colors, almost from like greenish to black. Ha ha, Yep! Old Captain James scared one away by casting to close while he was fishing with Capt. Phil from “Just Kickin Back”. But it was still really cool to see the fish change color.

The Pompano are also here in huge numbers. They are being caught mostly around the sand bars. Typically, anywhere in Longboat pass or just off the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Sight fishing for pompano can be effective, but they are so reflective that sometimes all you see is a shadow for a split second. Look back behind you and they will surface or flip in the wake of the boat when you drive near them. When you are targeting pompano, you should try to locate the deeper troughs adjacent to the sandbars off the beach. Pompano will hang out in those troughs waiting for current to bring them crustaceans, sand fleas, crabs. All these critters live on the bottom and make a small puff of sand when they move. So, I recommend trying to mimic that as you are working the banana jig, goofy jig, pompano jig across that sandy bottom.

During the cooler months, fishing for these kinds of fish will be done using live shrimp and a variety of 1/4 to 1/2-ounce jigs. The type and size of jig depends on current flow, depth and species. I use standard 1/4-ounce jig heads with half a regular size live shrimp threaded onto the hook and 3’ of 17 lb. fluorocarbon to catch sheepshead.

If you are looking for tripletail use a whole live shrimp, freelined on a 2/0 hook. Make sure the hook is hidden in the front of the shrimp, so he can swim and look natural and hopefully you won’t spook him like I did.

Obviously, pompano jigs to catch pompano, but a piece of shrimp can add flavor to your pompano rig. This rig is easily done by tying a 2” loop knot with the goofy jig facing one way and a teaser facing the other. The teaser is just a 1/0 hook with buck hair tied around it. So, you can’t go wrong with a few jig heads and some live shrimp. You will also likely catch a black drum or redfish, as well.

Tight lines and God bless.

Respectfully,

Captain James