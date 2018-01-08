Join JOSFC in 2018

December was such a great month for the offshore club we cannot wait to see what January holds! Although few of us were able to participate in the last mini snapper season of the year due to the forecast, we not only had one of our biggest raffles of the year to support a club member in need, the annual chowder cook off was a great success with over 15 entries and plenty of full bellies! Santa prepared with great diligence and was able to pull off gifts for all of our youth members along with gifts for our friends over at the Safe Harbor Boys Home!

December was also one of the most successful club tournaments we have had in years! With over 15 entries in the Triple Challenge, it was a fight for first – congratulations to winners Jack Ogin (4.8lbs), Hal Hanna (4.3 lbs) and Branden Prato (3.3 lbs). Way to go!

Months like December help remind us all why we work so hard to keep the club successful – from fun fish tales to warm meals together, we look forward what 2018 has in store!

You do not have to be a member to attend, our meetings are open to everyone. We meet the first and third Thursday of every month in the clubhouse on the east side of the parking lot of the Mayport Boat Ramp. Meetings start at 7pm – we hope to see you there!