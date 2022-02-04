Jolly Gator Bass Series Returns in March

By Phil Wolf, Co-Publisher Coastal Angler Magazine

March always starts our new tournament season on the first Tuesday after Daylight Savings time starts – March 15, 2022 at 5:00 pm boats will launch! This tournament has been running for so many years that we have lost track, your Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando’s staff has been involved for 8 years now, Co-publisher Phil Wolf is the official Weighmaster for these events and all results can be reviewed on the Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando Facebook page.

March 8th at 6:30 pm, Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill will be the host for our annual Team registration meeting, this is the weigh-in site for all events. All tournaments are open to any 2 angler teams, $40 entry fee per event. Events are every Tuesday evening and one Saturday per month until our season’s Classic in mid-August. Payout is one place per 7 boats and $10 per boat for the Big-Bass of the event. Teams that finish in the top 10 in points or win an event and fish at least 21 events all qualify for the end of season Classic. The team with the most points at the end of our season and the seasons’ largest bass will win big bucks for their efforts. This Central Florida Bass Series has grown to be one Central Florida’s biggest and best weekly bass tournaments – averaging over 25 boats per event in 2021. Over $10,000 was paid out at last year’s Classic! Some of the best anglers fish with us, so if you think you want to give it a shot and learn how, come join us for an event. All Tuesday events start at 5pm and launch at CS Lee Park next to Jolly Gator just east of Sanford on SR 46 at the St. Johns River Bridge, Saturday events start at safe light till 3pm.

The public is also welcome at our events to watch our anglers bring their daily catches to the scales. Jolly Gator has great food and some of the coldest beer in town. Come join us for our events and become a regular fan! We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the weigh- ins – Good Luck from Phil.