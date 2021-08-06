Jolly Gator Bass Series – Update August 2021

This season’s Jolly Gator Bass Series will soon crown a Classic Championship Team and find out which team will win the “Team of the Year” points race! To date this year’s tournament has the most competitors with 22 or more boats at every event. What that means for our teams qualifying for the Classic is more cash in the pot for prize money.

At the time we are writing this for our August issue the team of Steve and Hayden Lester hold a slight lead going into the last two Tuesday night qualifying events. The recent Saturday event was won by the team of Steve Lester and alternate Tyler Bullis with a huge bag over 25 pounds. Those points for the win are very important this close to the end of the season for the “Team of the Year” race. Tyler is a family friend and fished his 2nd event while Hayden Lester was competing at a swim meet. Tyler was all smiles at the weigh-in when he hoisted their huge 5 bass limit from the aerated holding tank to our weigh master. Catching 25 lbs. of bass anytime is a great day of fishing but doing it in a tournament and winning 1st place and a bunch of bucks is so awesome Tyler said with his grandparents there to see it all.

“Big Bass” of the year is currently held by Logan Wright with a 8.20 trophy catch. Logan hopes it will hold up for the last of the few events left to fish. Last season a 9 lb. plus monster was caught on the last Tuesday event of the year to over-take an 8.86 bass that was leading for most of the season. Our July 13th Tuesday evening event Big Bass was caught by Heather catching two nice bass, both the biggest of the evening the largest at 6.73 lbs. Congrats to all our anglers who are fishing our series. Join us at Jolly Gator on Saturday August 14th for our “Classic”, weigh-in at 3pm and see who walks away this season’s CHAMPIONS!!