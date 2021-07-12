Jolly Gator Bass Series – Up Date July 2021

Wow, like we mentioned last issue, our Jolly Gator Bass Series anglers can flat-out catch huge 5 bass limits on the St. Johns River and adjoining lakes! Recently on a Tuesday evening event the team of Zach Temperly and Chris Eastman set this year’s record and set the bar weighing-in a huge 5 bass limit of 26.76 lbs. The pair also had a fish weighing 6.73 lbs. but it wasn’t enough to edge out the Big-Bass of the evening caught by Steve Courtney that tipped the scales at 6.92 lbs. With our Tuesday evening events starting at 5pm this gives our anglers just 3 hours to put their fish in the boat not including any boating travel time. As the sun sets later each day in the series, weigh-in time is 8:45 pm in June. Currently Big-Bass of the year remains at 7.86 pounds, while this is a nice largemouth bass for the St. Johns River it probably will not be the largest of this season. With only 5 events in July and 2 in August before the Classic on Saturday August 14th, teams are fighting hard for the points to qualify for the final event. Big Bass for these events pays $10 per boat, we have been averaging over 25 boats for most of the events. In most cases the team with the Big Bass also has been finishing in the money pay-outs. With a $40 entry fee and pay-out of 1 place per 7 boats, winning teams are taking away several hundred bucks for a fun evening of fishing.

We have a good following of weekly attendees. Our weigh-ins are open to the public and are family friendly. Bring your kids! Come and join us for lots of family fun, cold drinks, great food at one of our Tuesday evening or Saturday weigh-in events. You will see the areas’ best anglers bring their best 5 bass to our scales. We also raffle-off a custom bass rod at each event, $10 per ticket or 3 for $20. Proceeds go into our end of year Classic Fund! Please visit FB/Coastal Angler Magazine Orlando to view some of the angler photos, Like-us and follow us!