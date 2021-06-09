Jolly Gator Bass Series – Up Date June 2021

What a great start to our season! The St. Johns River and adjoining lakes have been producing some huge 5 Bass limits so far. Most Tuesday evening events have been taking 19 plus pounds to take away the win with a few events being won at over 20 lbs. The Tuesday evening events starting at 5pm – this gives our anglers just 3 hours to put their fish in the boat not including any travel time. Right now, our weigh-in time is 8:20 pm and will keep getting later in the evening as our daylight gets longer – it’ll be extended to 8:45 pm by late July. Currently Big-Bass of the year is 7.86 pounds, while this is a nice Bass for the St. Johns River it probably will not be the largest of this season. Last year a 9.6 lb. monster was caught on the very last Tuesday evening event beating out the 8.86 that had held up most of the year. Big Bass for these events pays $10 per boat. We have been averaging over 28 boats for most of the events. In most cases the team with the Big Bass also has been finishing in the money payouts with a $40 entry fee and pay-out of 1 place per 7 boats.

To date the Father / Son team of Steve and Hayden Lester have been in the money in most all of these fishing events. They are the current points and “Team of the Year” leaders and have plans to hold on to that lead for the rest of the season. Hayden at the young age of just 14 is a very serious bass angler and can catch them like a seasoned veteran! Hayden’s 6 plus pound fish won Big Bass Tuesday May 11th helping to take home 2nd place for that event with a total of 17.20 lbs. walking away with over $330 bucks. Please come and join us for lots of family fun, cold drinks, and great food at one of our evening or Saturday weigh-in events. You will see the area’s best anglers bring their best 5 bass to our scales. We also raffle-off a custom bass rod at each event, $10 per ticket or 3 for $20. Proceeds go into our end of year Classic Fund!

Points Leaders / Team of the Year

1st – Steve Lester and Hayden Lester 1053

2nd – Paul Martin and Bobby Wills 1027

3rd – Anthony Courtney and Sean Cunningham 1020

4th – Quinten Farrell and Quinten Farrell Jr. 1015

5th – Robby Engel and Clint Boyles 1000