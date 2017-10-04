Jacksonville Offshore Sport Fishing Club

JOSFC

As we begin our club’s fishing year, I wonder if you really know the JOSFC? Our club started in 1959 as a group of local fishermen committed to making offshore fishing in this area more exciting, reliable, safe and beneficial. We are the pioneers of artificial reef building and maintenance in the state of Florida. Though it says offshore in the club’s name, we fish inshore as well…we are a very affordable, family friendly fishing club. We have 11 club tournaments a year where we compete for Captain of the Year, as well as 10 Fishing Boards that we try to win throughout the year. And let me tell you…the prizes are no joke! Each winner gets a nice plaque and typically a Shimano Tiagra 30W. Our 2017/2018 membership drive is open now, we would love to have you! Fishing boards open again October 1st.

We honor our Juniors Anglers at our October 19th meeting and are excited to have Don Dingman of Hook the Future joining us to present the juniors their awards. We have our end of the year awards banquet on the 28th where we award our Fishing Board winners, Captain of the Year, and install our new Board of Directors.

We meet at 7:00pm the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at the clubhouse on the east side of the parking lot at Mayport Boat Ramp. You do not have to be a member to attend and we are a family friendly club…you can bring the kids! Visit us at www.jaxfish.com to learn more.