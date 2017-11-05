It is November and our membership drive is in full swing! Fishing boards are now open and our first club tournament will be taking place very soon. With memberships starting at $40.00 for individuals and $50.00 for the whole family, we are a very affordable, family friendly fishing club. We meet twice a month, have 11 club tournaments a year where we compete for Captain of the Year, and we have 10 Fishing Boards that we try to win throughout the year for some very nice prizes. We would love to have you!

Please help us welcome the incoming Board of Directors; Tom Darga – Tournament Director, Cassandra Washington – Awards and Events, Tom Ruggles – Newsletter and Website, Greg Wallace – Fishing Director, Sara Carpenter – Media, Tasha Mincey – Hospitality, (temp), Captain Chris Rooney – Advisor, Gary Lock – Treasurer, Lori Dahl Morris – Secretary, Anthony Thompson – Vice President, and Captain Trina Polkey – President. We wish them the best of luck in leading the JOSFC this year!

We meet at 7:00pm the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at the clubhouse on the east side of the parking lot at Mayport Boat Ramp. The second meeting of this month will be our Thanksgiving Dinner, we will provide the meats and you all bring the fixin’s! You do not have to be a member to attend and we are a family friendly club…you can bring the kids! Visit us at www.jaxfish.com to learn more.