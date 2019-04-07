JOSFC APRIL

The March 7thmeeting was packed with activity. The club prepped for the El Cheapo tournament by stuffing 400 Captain and 50 Junior Angler buckets with great donations from our wonderful sponsors.

After supper Chris and Tony gave everyone lessons on sheepshead fishing. Chris is the current EL Cheapo record holder with a 14.3 lb catch for the 2017 tournament. This dynamic duo prefers fishing offshore for the really large sheepshead in 45-60 feet of water. One excellent tip they shared; don’t leave fish to find fish. If you are catching sheepshead keep fishing the same spot. Large and small sheepshead hang out together so it’s just a matter of time before a big boy takes your bait.

Upcoming:

Our next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday March 21.

The next club tournament is March 30th. For the offshore anglers it’s the Non-Live Bait tournament. All bait and lures must be on the boat before the tournament starts. For our inshore anglers it’s the Artificial Only tournament; eligible species include flounder, redfish and trout.

We open the doors around 6:00 if you want to come early to visit, dinner is at 7:00, and we generally try to get started with the meeting about 7:30, and we will have a great raffle. All of our meetings are open to the public, you do not have to be a member to attend. We are family friendly so feel free to bring the kiddos! If they are a little too young to appreciate the guest speaker, please bring them a quiet activity to do at the table with you.

We hope to see you there!