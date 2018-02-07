JOSFC Report

The Jacksonville Offshore Club is starting 2018 off right with a major change! We are excited to announce we have opened our club tournaments to the GENERAL PUBLIC! Yes, that means anyone is now able to participate with us, member or not, and enjoy the fun a bit of competition brings amongst us. Who of us doesn’t like a little friendly competition? Tournaments are free for members to enter with an optional TWT of $20, non-members will pay $30 to enter with $20 of that going into the TWT. Though subject to club and tournament rules, non-members placement in the tournament will not count towards any club end of the year awards. They will be eligible for bragging rights and TWT prizes of course. All entries, members and non-members alike MUST be received PRIOR to the start of the fishing day. You can of course change eligibility for club prizes at any time by joining the club! Visit our webpage www.jaxfish.com to find out more about our upcoming tournaments. The Sheepshead Tune-Up Tournament is coming up February 10th, a great opportunity to start polishing those skills for the upcoming El Cheapo Sheepshead Tournament. It will be held on March 3rd this year, online registration is open now at www.elcheapojax.com. Be sure to check out the new Hall of Fame page while you are there! As always, we would like to invite everyone, members or not, to our monthly meetings which take place at the Mayport Boat Ramp every first and third Thursday at 7pm. We will have our annual Chili Cook off at our first February meeting – for sure one you won’t want to miss!